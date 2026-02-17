Speeding Scorpio Kills 2 On Scooter In Jaipur, Driver Flees Spot

A speeding SUV rammed a scooter, killing two men on the spot in Jaipur on Monday evening.

The victims, friends Mohit and Virendra, were returning from dinner on an Activa scooter when a speeding white Scorpio struck them at an intersection. CCTV footage shows the scooter travelling straight when the SUV hits it from the left, sending the vehicle and the riders flying.

The Scorpio driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Hanuman Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, said that police are currently tracking the driver using the CCTV footage.

Virendra worked at Apollo Pharmacy, while Mohit was a student. Police said their bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations.

The incident comes two weeks after 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra was killed earlier this month in a multi-vehicle collision in Delhi's Dwarka.

The accident occurred near Lal Bahadur Shastri College on February 3. Police discovered a pile-up involving the Scorpio, a Swift Dzire taxi, and Sahil's motorcycle when they arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest the Scorpio hit Sahil's motorcycle from the opposite direction before crashing into the parked taxi.

The driver of the Scorpio was caught during the investigation, produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and initially sent to an observation home.

However, on February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board granted him interim bail, citing his ongoing Class 10 board examinations as the primary reason for the temporary release.