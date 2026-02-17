Mahindra Scorpio-N Based Pickup Truck Rendered- Previews Production Version?

Mahindra is working on multiple new models for launch in the Indian market. Among the upcoming models is the Mahindra Scorpio N based pickup truck, the idea of which was born as the Global Pik Up Concept showcased by the automaker earlier. Drawing inspiration from the Scorpio-N SUV and the concept model, here's a rendered image of the vehicle, giving an idea of what the production version might look like.

In the latest render, the Scorpio-N based pickup sports a familiar front fascia with the signature Twin Peaks grille, vertically stacked slats, and a muscular bumper, closely resembling the SUV's road presence. The squared-off LED headlamps and chunky fog lamp housings are in line with elements seen on test mules, suggesting Mahindra will retain most of the Scorpio N's design language at the front. The claddings used on the body further underline its positioning as a rugged, lifestyle-oriented product rather than a bare-bones commercial hauler.

Moving to the side, the render reveals a dual-cab layout with pronounced wheel arches and alloy wheels, matching the lifestyle brief of the Global Pik Up concept. The longer wheelbase and extended load bay are evident, hinting at a focus on both passenger comfort and cargo practicality. Subtle design touches such as roof rails, side steps, and a sport bar over the bed mirror cues seen on the concept and recent spy shots.

At the rear, the pickup is imagined with a clean tailgate design and vertical tail-lamps mounted at the edges of the bed, a layout that should help maximise opening width and ease of loading. The overall stance suggests generous ground clearance for off-road use. The rendered proportions indicate a truck sized to rival lifestyle offerings like the Toyota Hilux in global markets.

Under the skin, the production model is expected to share its ladder-frame architecture and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with the Scorpio N, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes and a 4x4 system.