Employee Quits After Ordering Rs 2 Lakh Worth Shoes With 100% Discount Codes, Internet Reacts

A shocking incident has come to light where a new employee at a company created 100% discount codes and used them to order shoes worth Rs 2 lakh. Arjun Singh, co-founder of an Indian sneaker startup Gully Labs, shared the aftermath of the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"We hired a CS person a couple of months ago. Within the first week of joining he made INR 2L of 100% discount orders - sent to his friends and quit in a week," Arjun revealed.

The employee, whose identity has not been disclosed, quit the job immediately after making the purchases, leaving the company to deal with the financial loss.

When caught - initially he decided to cooperate and returned half the shoes but the other half were used etc.



"Then he started sending legal notices that we were harassing him in response to our notice to return the products or reimburse us!" he added. "So now - we are enabling permissioning on our backend etc. amongst other things."

Social media reaction

The post went viral with over 106.7K views, with users left stunned with the employee's actions. "This is why early-stage trust culture dies fast. One bad hire costs Rs 2L + legal fees + now you're implementing enterprise-level access controls with 10 employees. The real damage isn't the stolen shoes. it's the operational overhead of treating internal team like potential thieves forever," one user commented on the post, calling it "Gross".

"Dude! That's a horrid story. Good thing it was caught. At times I wish things like these were shared with the person's profile," said another user.

"Such folks should be called out with name on linkedin, should be publicised with proof," a third user wrote.