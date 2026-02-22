Ex-Microsoft Employee Joins Sarvam, Reveals Parents' Reaction After AI Summit

An ex-Microsoft employee, who joined Indian AI startup Sarvam, shared a heartwarming story about how concerns of his parents turned to pride after the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where the made-in-India technology earned praises from all corners. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the employee named Harveen Singh Chadha revealed that his parents were initially worried about his career move.

"10 months back parents were not happy when I left MS," Singh wrote on X. "Today when I reached, they were smiling."

Singh shared that his parents were smiling and proud of his work after attending the summit. "Dad showed me all the news channel recordings, newspapers mentions of Sarvam," he said. "Mom told me how she promoted sarvam in whatsapp groups and to neighbours. Overall, a very small win but a long way to go."

See the post here:

The recently concluded India AI Impact Summit 2026 was a significant event that brought together global policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the future of AI.

Sarvam AI, founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, unveiled two large language models, Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B, which are designed to cater to India's diverse languages and cultural contexts.

Sarvam AI's models have gained recognition from industry leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who praised the startup's work on local AI models.

Social media reaction

The post was viewed over 45.1K times, and more than 2,500 users liked it. Many took to the comment section to praise the techie.

"Used Indus by sarvam all day and incredibly proud of you and your team," one user wrote.

"But when parents smile and talk about their children's achievement, that's the biggest win!!" another user said.

"Great. Need to make it more user-friendly. Today was my first time using it. It only accepts sign-up via Google - why not allow email registration too? Also, I couldn't find a regular chat interface like other LLMs. I only see options for different language speeches," a third user pointed out some areas of improvement.