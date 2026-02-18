Made-In-India Sarvam Kaze Vs Meta Ray-Ban Glasses: All You Need To Know

Pratyush Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Sarvam AI, took the stage at the NDTV Ind.AI Summit in Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, on Wednesday, wearing the company's much-talked-about smart glasses, Sarvam Kaze - already a social-media sensation. The device had previewed a day earlier at the summit, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried it on, a moment that went viral within minutes. Kumar later discussed the technology in conversation with NDTV's managing editor Shiv Aroor at the inaugural session.

What Can Sarvam Kaze Do?

Kumar positioned the glasses as a tool for India's "on-the-move" workforce - especially field roles involving data capture, inspections, and surveys. Potential applications include:

Field Work: Real-time data collection, visual assistance for sales and operations teams.

Education and Healthcare: Reading multilingual text, guided workflows, and assistive support.

For Differently-Abled Users: Visual interpretation to help users with partial or complete vision loss.

Census 2027: Possible deployment in India's fully digital population count.

Everyday Use: Audio, navigation, and contextual AI assistance on the go.

"India doesn't only work on a desk, it also works on the move. The primary objective, as technologists, we have at this time, is that the huge change we have seen in the technology should reach people," Kumar said. "We are living in a shadow when the technology is so much better than it's deployed, and it's our responsibility to make it available to all," the Sarvam AI founder said, stressing the need to bring advanced technology to the masses.

How It Compares With Meta's Smart Glasses

Sarvam Kaze is positioned as a made-in-India alternative to products from Meta. Here are some points that make these glasses stand apart:

1. Designed, manufactured, and powered by in-house Indian AI models for deeper localisation. The visuals teased by the company show Kaze with a simple, everyday frame, embedded with cameras and microphones.

2. Like Meta's glasses, it can listen, interpret, respond, capture visuals, and overlay intelligence in real-world settings.

3. Both offer voice control, cameras, and AI-powered features, but the features revealed by Meta Ray-Ban include up to 3K Ultra HD recording, battery life of up to 8 hours, and improved audio quality in Gen 2. Details about Sarvam Kaze would be available after its launch in May.

4. Meta devices start around Rs 29,900-Rs 39,900; Sarvam Kaze's pricing is yet to be announced.

5. Kumar described the vision succinctly: Moving "intelligence from the screen to the real world."