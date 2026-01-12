Startup Founder's Search For Non-Smoking, Non-Drinker, Vegetarian Woman Divides Internet

When it comes to choosing a life partner, individual preferences often reflect personal values, lifestyle choices, and long-term compatibility goals. Recently, Sai Krishna, the founder of Superblog.ai, found himself at the center of an online debate after sharing his views on ideal partner traits during a conversation with a matchmaking app founder.

During their meeting, Krishna was asked to list his dealbreakers. He replied that he was looking for a woman who is vegetarian, doesn't drink alcohol, and doesn't smoke. However, he was taken aback when the matchmaker responded by saying that finding a woman with all three qualities was "impossible."

Krishna, who is currently based in the UK according to his LinkedIn profile, expressed his surprise over the matchmaker's comment in a post on X, which has gone viral.

"Met with the founder of a matchmaking app > she asks for deal breakers > vegetarian, non-drinker, non-smoker (of any kind) > says almost impossible to find Seriously? Like seriously?", the tweet read.

See the post here:

> met with the founder of a matchmaking app

> she asks for deal breakers

> vegetarian, non-drinker, non-smoker (of any kind)

> says almost impossible to find



Seriously? Like seriously? — Sai Krishna (@_skris) January 11, 2026

His post went viral, sparking widespread discussion about dating expectations, cultural norms, and changing values in modern relationships. While some users supported Krishna's right to have personal preferences, others criticised the rigidity of his criteria, pointing out that framing lifestyle choices as dealbreakers might narrow down meaningful connections. Some also questioned whether such expectations stem from outdated notions of morality or compatibility.

A few users noted that while such individuals might be rare on dating apps, they are frequently found in traditional arranged marriage setups. One user wrote, "It's totally doable. Tight filters are fine; just don't be shocked when the sample size evaporates."

Another commented, "There are a lot of women who meet your criteria. You are not looking in the right direction, probably."

A third user added, "Absolutely possible. Go out and attend more Indian weddings, both in and outside India both."