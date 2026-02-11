Chinese Entrepreneur's Take On Work-Life Balance Stuns Indian Startup Founder: "Raw, Brutally Practical"

Shubham Mishra, the founder and CEO of Energy AI Labs, took to X to share a candid conversation with his new Chinese distribution partner regarding the differences between Indian and Chinese entrepreneurial cultures. As the call wrapped up, Mishra asked him about the biggest difference between the two cultures, expecting a philosophical or nuanced answer. But what he got was unexpected.

"Had a word with a Chinese entrepreneur today; he's soon becoming our official channel partner there. Yes, a distribution partner for an Indian product in China. Just before wrapping up the call, I asked him a simple question: "What's the biggest difference between Indian and Chinese entrepreneurs?" I expected something philosophical," Mishra wrote.

The Chinese entrepreneur responded, "We don't believe in work-life balance and its online debates. There are only two things: work time or personal time."

Mishra described the advice as "brutally practical," noting that while Indians often "romanticise balance," their Chinese counterparts are focused on executing with speed. "It hit me. Simple, raw, and brutally practical. While we're often busy romanticizing balance, they're busy executing with clarity," he said.

Internet Reaction

Mishra's post sparked a lively online debate. Some saw his take as a fresh perspective on work-life balance, with one user noting it's about prioritising attention, not dividing time.

One user wrote, "Sometimes balance isn't dividing time; it's deciding what deserves your full attention in each moment."

Another disagreed, commenting, "The USA, UK, Europe, and such countries always put work-life balance as a top priority and still are doing great. Otherwise it's just unpaid labour."

This conversation mirrors the ongoing debate in India sparked by leaders like Infosys' Narayana Murthy, who has previously advocated for a 70-hour workweek and referenced China's "996" (9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week) culture.

In India, where many work long hours, the pressure to perform is intense. According to a Deloitte report, 80% of Indian professionals reported mental health issues. Experts suggest flexible work arrangements, mental health support, and clear boundaries can help achieve balance.