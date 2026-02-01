Chinese Man Dies After Intensive Work, Receives Work-Related Text Hours After Death

Gao Guanghui, a 32-year-old Chinese programmer, died suddenly after working long hours, with his family claiming that it was because of overwork, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). This tragic case sparked a work-life balance debate on Chinese social media.

Gao became a team leader after a promotion in 2021, and working extra hours was quite normal for him. But his wife, identified in the report as Li, often asked him to come home on time. "If I could turn back time, I would force him to quit his work," Li said as quoted in the report.

The tragedy happened on November 29, 2025, when Gao woke up feeling unwell, but continued working from home. But his condition worsened, and he fainted. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead that afternoon.

As per the report, the cause of death was listed as a sudden heart attack.

But what shocked the online users was that eight hours after his death, Gao's phone received a work-related message, which allegedly called for urgent inspection. It sparked widespread outrage over China's "always-on" work culture despite the country's labour law stating that employees should not work more than eight hours a day and 44 hours a week.

Gao, who migrated to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, southern China, from central China's Henan province with his parents, had a difficult childhood. He even collected garbage on the street in exchange for pocket money. And worked part-time jobs when he was in college.

Gao married his schoolmate. They never had children.

Gao's wife believes his death was caused by chronic overwork. Some local news outlets reported that the company, CVTE Group, has provided some compensation but denies responsibility.

Social Media Reaction

"It is so sad that he worked until the last moment of his life. No job is worth that," one person said as quoted by SCMP.

"This responsible man can finally get some rest," said another as quoted.

"A company that can only profit from its employees working overtime should just go bankrupt," said a third noted.