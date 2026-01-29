How Classmates Helped 8-Year-Old Chinese Boy Wake Up After 55-Day Coma

A miracle happened as an eight-year-old boy from China's Yueyang, Hunan province, regained consciousness after 55 days in a coma. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the boy named Liu Chuxi responded to heartfelt video messages from his classmates.

The boy fell into a coma following a car accident in November 2025. He suffered severe brain damage and lung injuries. The report mentioned that his condition was critical, and the doctors had said that his chances of waking were "extremely slim".

However, his mother didn't give up.

On the doctor's suggestion, the boy's mother played recordings of classroom sounds, school music and messages from his classmates, which seemed to stimulate his recovery.

As quoted, one boy said in a video: "Chuxi, wake up soon, let's go play football together."

On the other hand, one said said as quoted, "We all miss you, Chuxi. If you can hear us, please open your eyes. The exams are coming and we are waiting for you to come back and study with us."

On the 45th day, Liu began to respond by moving his eyelids, and a few days later, he smiled when he heard his teacher's voice. On the 55th day, he regained consciousness and was able to move his left hand.

Liu's classmates also visited him in the hospital, and his teacher joked about exempting him from homework.

The recovery made the mother emotional, as she told the media, "I finally saw the sun behind the clouds. A miracle really happened."

She expressed gratitude to the doctors, teachers and classmates. "I hope my son's case can offer hope to families facing a similar situation," she said as quoted in the report.

Social Media Reaction

"Seeing the little boy smile brought tears to my eyes. I truly admire his mother's determination and his incredible strength," one user said as quoted by SCMP.

"Some things cannot be explained by medicine. Let's leave them to love and miracles. Chuxi will definitely return to school," another user said as quoted.