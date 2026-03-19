Stock Market Live Updates: After opening in green for three consecutive days, Indian stock markets witnessed a gap-down opening today. At the open, Sensex fell 1953 points while Nifty was down 453. This comes after Iran struck key energy facilities in the Gulf, sending Brend crude oil above $110 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the US Fed Reserve kept its interest rate unchanged -- which will keep US bonds attractive and trigger further FII selling in Indian equities. The GIFT Nifty also signalled at a negative opening. The futures were quoted at 23,324, down 453 points.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All Sectors Open In Red
Among the sectors, Nifty Realty, Auto, Bank, Financial Services, and Consumer Durables fell over 2 per cent each.
Stock Market Crash: Check BSE Sensex Top Gainers/Losers
US Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged: What It Means For Indian Stock Markets
As widely anticipated, US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept federal funds rate unchanged at the range of 3.5 per cent-to-3.75 per cent on Wednesday (March 18). The impact of a Fed decision on India is rarely direct. However, it operates through a series of interconnected channels. Read full report here
HDFC Bank Chairman Quits Citing 'Ethical' Concerns, US Shares Fall 7%
In a sudden move, HDFC Bank's part-time chairman and independent director Atanu Chakraborty resigned with immediate effect on Wednesday. Read full report here
Stock Market Crash: Sensex, Nifty See Gap-Down Opening
At the open, Sensex was trading at 75,235.05, down by 1469.08 points. Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 23,291.85, falling 485.95 points.
Sensex Today Live News: Check Expert View By InvestorAi
InvestorAi Strategic View
Nifty 23,778 ↑0.8% | VIX ~19 ↓16% from peak | Brent $103/bbl | FII -₹52.7K Cr MTD | US VIX 23.7 ↑5.8%
The Thesis
InvestorAi has rotated hard into IT large-caps overnight - a decisive shift from yesterday's downstream energy thesis. With VIX cooling below 19 and Nifty grinding higher for a fourth straight session, the models are reading this as a quality-led recovery where dollar-earners with visible earnings and margin expansion attract the re-risking capital. The rupee at 90.5 and the global VIX spiking to 23.7 suggest this isn't risk-on exuberance - it's a flight to earnings certainty in an uncertain world.
Where We're Concentrated
Nearly all conviction is clustered in IT services - four of the top five names are technology exporters. The secondary theme is new-economy platforms with high-margin digital businesses. This is an earnings-visibility trade, not a momentum trade: the models want companies whose revenues are denominiated in dollars and whose cost structures are rupee-based, creating a natural hedge as the currency weakens past 90. The thesis breaks if crude pushes through $110, which would force the RBI into an aggressive defence of the rupee and drive IT multiples lower on rate-hike fears.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Mphasis (MPHASIS)
The strongest signal in today's book by a wide margin - a mid-cap IT name with Blackstone backing, AI/cloud exposure, and a dollar revenue base that benefits directly from rupee weakness past 90.
Turnaround Play
Wipro (WIPRO)
The restructuring story is gaining traction with five models converging - after years of underperformance, Wipro's margin recovery and new AI consulting wins make it the value re-rating candidate in large-cap IT.
Bellwether
TCS (TCS)
When the models load TCS alongside Mphasis and Wipro, they're calling a sector rotation, not a stock pick - TCS is the market's proxy for the entire Indian IT earnings cycle and anchors the conviction cluster.
Platform Play
PB Fintech (POLICYBZR)
The insurtech platform benefits from the same flight-to-quality dynamic - a high-margin digital business with accelerating profitability that offers growth without commodity or crude risk exposure.
Industrial Anchor
KEI Industries (KEI)
The lone non-tech conviction name - India's cables and wires leader rides the structural electrification and capex supercycle, offering domestic demand insulation from the global risk-off mood.
One Thing to Watch
USDINR at 91. The rupee breach past 90.5 is what's making IT exporters attractive. If it holds above 91, every IT company's margin guidance gets a tailwind. If the RBI intervenes aggressively and pulls it back below 89, the entire thesis unwinds.