All About Brent Crude And Why This Benchmark Dictates Global Oil Prices

Any upward or downward movement in the Brent Crude oil price usually makes it to the news, but this benchmark has been at the centre of focus since the beginning of the fresh conflict in Iran. On Thursday, the news of Brent crude oil price crossing $110 per barrel mark triggered a crash in Indian equities. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

But Brent crude is not the oil you directly buy. Rather, it is a global reference price. It is a standard against which much of the world's oil is priced.

What Is Brent Crude

Brent crude is a blend of crude oil produced from a group of oilfields in the North Sea, located between the UK and Norway. Originally, it came from one field called Brent, but over time, production expanded to include nearby fields in the North Sea such as Forties, Oseberg, and Ekofisk.

This oil is described as "light" (low density), and "sweet" (low sulphur content). These qualities make it easier and cheaper to refine into petrol and diesel. However, Brent crude is not important because of how much is produced. It is important because of how it is used. Globally, around two-thirds to 80 per cent of internationally traded crude oil is priced using Brent as a reference. In other words, even if oil is produced in Africa, Europe, or parts of Asia, its price is often decided relative to Brent.

Why Brent Became The Global Benchmark

There are three practical reasons:

(a) Geography and logistics: Brent oil is "waterborne". It can be easily shipped anywhere in the world.

(b) Political stability: The North Sea is a relatively stable region, unlike many oil-producing zones.

(c) Active trading: Brent is heavily traded in global markets, which makes its price transparent and widely accepted.

Why Are Brent Prices Rising Sharply

The recent surge above $110 per barrel is not about Brent itself, it is about global supply fears. Oil prices have jumped after attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East disrupted supply. The Gulf region is critical because it supplies a large share of the world's crude. Besides, the risk of disruption, such as threats to shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, also pushes prices up.

Significantly, Brent reacts not just to actual shortages, but to expected shortages as well. So, when geopolitical tensions rise, Brent becomes the first barometer of global anxiety.

Is Brent The Only Oil Benchmark

Brent is the most widely used benchmark, but not the only one. The others include:-

(a) West Texas Intermediate (WTI): This is the US benchmark. It is also light and sweet crude. It is typically priced slightly differently due to location and transport constraints. WTI mainly reflects oil conditions in North America, whereas Brent reflects global conditions.

(b) Middle East benchmarks (Dubai/Oman crude): These are heavier and more sulphur-rich oils and are often used to price exports to Asia. Interestingly, during the current crisis, Middle Eastern benchmarks have surged even higher than Brent, showing how regional disruptions can distort pricing.

(c) India's crude benchmark (the Indian Basket): India does not rely on a single crude like Brent. Instead, it uses the Indian Basket, which is a weighted average of: Dubai and Oman crude (sour grades), and the Brent crude (sweet grade). This also reflects the actual mix of oil India imports.