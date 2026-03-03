Brent Oil Futures Stay Above $80 For 2nd Day As Iran War Rattles Markets

Brent crude oil futures traded above the $80 per barrel mark for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, as the widening conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues to unsettle global energy markets.

At 11:07 am, Brent oil futures were trading at $80.40 per barrel. During the previous session, prices had climbed as high as $81.89 per barrel in intraday trade -- the strongest level since January 2025.

The move marks a renewed breach of the psychological $80 band, a level that often triggers fresh hedging activity, speculative positioning, and recalibration of risk models across commodity desks.

Iran conflict: What's driving Brent futures rally?

The rally in Brent futures is being driven less by immediate supply destruction and more by a reassessment of geopolitical risk.

The ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict has expanded beyond direct strikes to include attacks on strategic and economic infrastructure across the Gulf region. Iran has targeted US-linked assets and military positions across multiple Gulf states, raising fears of a broader regional conflagration.

For energy markets, the focal point remains the Strait of Hormuz -- a narrow maritime corridor through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply transits daily. Around 15 million barrels per day of crude and condensate flow through the strait.

Strikes on tankers and warnings issued to vessels have already disrupted traffic. Major oil companies and trading houses have temporarily suspended shipments through the corridor as hostilities intensified. If disruptions persist, analysts estimate that regional pipeline alternatives could absorb only 5-7 million barrels per day, potentially leaving as much as 8 million barrels per day effectively stranded.

Markets are therefore pricing not just current disruptions, but the probability distribution of a worst-case supply shock.

What are Brent crude oil futures?

Brent crude oil futures are standardised financial contracts that obligate the buyer to purchase (and the seller to deliver) Brent crude oil at a predetermined price on a specified future date. They are traded primarily on exchanges such as the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and serve as the global benchmark for pricing roughly two-thirds of internationally traded crude oil.

Brent itself refers to crude oil sourced from fields in the North Sea. However, in financial markets, "Brent" functions less as a physical cargo and more as a pricing anchor for global oil trade.

When Brent futures rise sharply, it signals that traders expect tighter supply conditions or stronger demand ahead (or both). If elevated futures prices persist, they feed into spot market pricing, influence term contracts, and eventually affect physical cargo negotiations.

For India, which imports around 85% of its crude oil requirements, with roughly 40%-45% sourced from the Middle East, the impact is particularly material. Higher Brent benchmarks directly influence the price at which India procures oil in global markets.