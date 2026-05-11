Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct

The Nifty shed 150 points on Friday to finish at 24,176, its second consecutive daily loss, dragged by a 7% slide in SBI after weak NIMs and renewed US-Iran flare-ups. Wall Street, in contrast, closed at fresh records - the S&P 500 added 0.8% and the Nasdaq surged 1.7% - propelled by an upbeat April jobs print and a chip-led rally. Cues from Asia are mixed: Kospi has opened 3.7% higher on SK Hynix, the Nikkei is firmer, while Hang Seng futures and US index futures are softer. Brent is sticky near $101, gold trades at $4,730, silver at $80, and copper at $6.23. GIFT Nifty (-117 points) suggests a negative start. Technically speaking, 24,000 is the zone bulls must defend; unless and until a daily close above 24,340 is recorded, the prevailing bias stays cautious, with 23,800 the next pocket of support should that floor crack. One needs to adopt a stock-specific selective approach to play at this moment as earning season is going on