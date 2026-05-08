Stock Market Live Updates: Markets are set to open in the red upon news of the US and Iran exchanging fire at the Strait of Hormuz. At the open, Sensex dropped 400 points, while the Nifty was down 120 points.
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Check Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct.
The Nifty closed nearly unchanged yesterday at 24,326, just four points lower after Wednesday's sharp 298-point increase - a pause rather than a trend reversal. Wall Street dipped overnight as profit-taking took hold following the record high, with the S&P 500 falling 0.38%, the Dow down 0.63%, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.13%, despite oil rising sharply on new US-Iran tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Asian markets are weak this morning, with Japan and Korea opening 0.6-0.7% lower. Brent crude recovered above $101, gold is close to $4,720, and silver remains around $80. GIFT Nifty indicates a weak start. Technically, 24,200 is now key support; falling below this could quickly push the index toward 24,000. Bulls need a daily close above 24,400 to regain upward momentum. Overall, the market shows confidence, with the Nifty Midcap 100 at an all-time high, supporting a buy on dips approach as long as major support levels hold. Sector and stock-specific movements are expected to continue.