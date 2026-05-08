WB Madhyamik Result Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik Result 2026 today, May 8, at 10:15 am. The press conference will begin at 9:30 AM. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 10 board exams will be able to check their results online through the NDTV Education result portal after the declaration. The online marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, qualifying status, and other important details.

This year, a total of 9,71,340 students appeared for the Madhyamik examinations conducted across 2,682 schools in the state. The examinations were held from February 2 to February 12, 2026.

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Passing Marks

Students appearing for the West Bengal Madhyamik Examination 2026 must secure at least 34% marks to pass the examination.

According to the WBBSE passing criteria:

Students need a minimum of 34 marks out of 100 in each subject.

Both theory and practical/internal assessment marks are considered wherever applicable.

Candidates who fail in one or two subjects may get the opportunity to appear for compartment examinations as per board rules.

Students are advised to check the official notification released along with the result for detailed pass criteria and supplementary exam updates.

How to Check WB 10th Result 2026 on NDTV?

Visit NDTV Education result portal, ndtv.com/education/results

Look for West Bengal Board Exam Results 2026

Click on the result out link for West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026.

Enter your roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference.

How to Download WB Class 10 Result 2026 from Official Website?

Visit the official website of WBBSE or WB Results.

Click on the Madhyamik Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

The West Bengal Madhyamik examinations 2026 were conducted in a single shift from 10:45 am to 2:00 pm. Students were provided the first 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing the exam.

The examination began with the first language paper and concluded with optional elective subjects. According to the board, 945 examination centres and 1,737 sub-centres were set up across the state to conduct the exams smoothly.

West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here