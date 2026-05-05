West Bengal 10th Result 2026 Date And Time Out: Know How To Check Madhyamik Scores

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has officially confirmed the WB 10th Result 2026 date and time. As per the official schedule, the Class 10 results will be declared on May 8, 2026. The board will first announce the results through a press conference. After which students can check the results online.

Students will be able to access their provisional marksheets on official websites, as well as NDTV Education result portal. They must keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Check Official Notice Here

West Bengal 10th Result 2026 Date and Time Details

The WB 10th Result 2026 date and time have been clearly outlined by the board to ensure a smooth result process. Here is the official timeline:

Result Announcement (Press Conference): May 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM

Result Link Activation: May 8, 2026 at 10:15 AM

Marksheet Availability: May 8, 2026 at 10:30 AM

Websites to Check WB Madhyamik Result 2026

Due to heavy traffic, students may experience slight delays, so patience is advised while checking results. Apart from these, students can also check results via SMS or DigiLocker.

How to Check West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education website.

Click on the Link for "Board Exam Results 2026."

Look for West Bengal Board Exam Results 2026 and click on "West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026."

Enter the roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference

The provisional marksheet will include subject-wise marks, overall result, and qualifying status. Students should note that the original marksheets and certificates will be issued by their respective schools shortly after the result declaration.