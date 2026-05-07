West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Tomorrow: Check Class 10 Marksheet Via NDTV, DigiLocker, SMS, And More

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 tomorrow, May 8 at 9:30 AM through a press conference. The WB Class 10 2026 result will be available on the official website from 10:30 AM. The official notice says that the school will get the marksheets and certificate from the respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10:30 AM. Students can check their results on the official websites. They can also check their result on NDTV Education Portal using their roll number. Check here to know how you can check your result via DigiLocket, SMS, and through other modes.

Steps to Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Via NDTV Portal

Students can follow the given below steps to download the WB Madhyamik Result 2026:

Go to the official website of NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education.

On the homepage, click on the "LIVE: Board Exams Result 2026" link.

Now click on the West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026 link, once released.

Enter your roll number and click the submit button.

Check your result very carefully and download it for future academic use.

How to Check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2026 Via DigiLocker?

Follow the given below steps to download WB Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker:

First download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile number

Go to the 'Education and Learning' section on the dashboard and search for 'West Bengal Board of Secondary Education' in the search bar on top

Select 'Class X Marksheet'

Enter your roll number and others details

Click on submit and download it

How to Check West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2026 Via SMS?

Students can check their results via SMS.

Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Type: "WB10 [Your Roll Number]"

Send the SMS to 58888.

After sending, the result will be delivered directly to your mobile phone.

Students can check their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 through multiple official platforms as soon as it is released.