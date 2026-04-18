West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) Result 2026 on May 8: How To Check Scorecard

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the result date for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary examination) 2026. As per the official press release, the board will declare the West Bengal Class 10 result on May 8, 2026. Students can visit the official websites of the board, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in, to download their 10th marksheets. Candidates can also check their secondary exam results on the NDTV Education Portal to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

The West Bengal Madhyamik exam was conducted from February 2 to 12 in pen and paper mode. It is advisable to keep the login details ready to access the scorecards as soon as the result download link becomes active. Based on previous year's record, students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the Class 10 secondary exam marksheet.

Steps To Check Class 10 Scorecard

Students can check their Class 10 results from the official website using the steps given below.

Visit the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026'

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login window

Verify the CAPTCHA code appearing on the screen

Click on submit

Students can download their Madhyamik marksheets and keep it safe for future use.

Last year, the West Bengal Madhyamik result was announced on May 2 in a press conference. The 10th result download link was activated after the press conference. In the previous academic cycle, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.56 per cent.