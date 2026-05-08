West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Out: 86.83% Students Pass, Direct Link Here

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the WB Class 10 Madhyamik Results 2026 today, May 8, with an overall pass percentage of 86.83%. The announcement was made during a press conference held at 9:30 AM, while the online result link was activated at 10:15 AM for students. Candidates can now access their provisional marksheets by entering their roll number on the official websites or through the NDTV Education portal. The board has provided original marksheets and certificates to schools via designated camp offices. In addition, students can use DigiLocker and SMS facilities to check their results accordingly.

Steps to Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Via NDTV

Students can check the following steps to download the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026:

Go to the official website at ndtv.com/education

On the homepage, click on the LIVE: Board Exam Results 2026 link.

Click on West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Results 2026 link.

Enter your roll number and submit it.

Check your result carefully and download it for future academic use.

How to Download West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

Click on the "West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Submit the details and view your result on the screen.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

How to Check WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Through SMS?

Students can also access their WB Madhyamik Result 2026 through SMS in case the official website slows down due to heavy traffic.

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type: WB10 Your Roll Number

Send the message to 58888.

The result will be sent directly to the registered mobile number via SMS.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the online marksheet after downloading the result. The provisional scorecard can be used temporarily until schools distribute the original certificates and marksheets.