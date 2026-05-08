99.71% in Class 10, Abhirup Bhadra Tops West Bengal Madhyamik 2026

West Bengal Class 10 Toppers List 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced the WB Madhyamik Toppers List 2026 during the press conference held today, May 8, at 9:30 AM. The online result link was activated at 10:15 AM on the official websites for students to check their scores. Students facing issues accessing the official portal due to heavy traffic can also check their results through the NDTV Education portal. This year, Abhirup Bhadra secured Rank 1 by scoring 698 marks with 99.71%, while Priyatosh Mukherjee secured Rank 2 with 696 marks and 99.43%. The board also released the complete merit list along with the overall pass percentage and district-wise performance statistics.

West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers List 2026

These are the West Bengal Madhaymik Class 10 Toppers List 2026 declared via Press Conference:

Rank 1: Abhirup Bhadra, 698 marks (99.71%)

Rank 2: Priyatosh Mukherjee, 696 marks (99.43%)

Rank 3: Ankan Kumar Jana and Mainak Mandal

Rank 4: Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das, Soham

Rank 5: Dwaipayan

Steps to Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026

Students can check their result by following these steps:

Go to the official website of West Bengal Board at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026" link.

Now enter your roll number, date of birth and submit it.

Submit the details and check your result carefully.

Save your result in PDF form for future academic use.

Students can now check their provisional marksheets online through the official website and NDTV Education portal. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through respective schools soon.