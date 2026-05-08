'AIADMK Must Leave BJP': DMK Sources Say 'Can't Tie-Up With Communal Party'

It seemed impossible. Speculation that ignored decades of fierce rivalry.

But the prolonged stand-off between Governor RV Arlekar and superstar actor Vijay has opened the doors for an unprecedented alliance between Tamil Nadu's Dravidian behemoths - the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its spin-off, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Sources told NDTV Friday the AIADMK was told it had to cut ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party - with which it had allied for last month's election - before any discussion on a deal.

It appears the DMK would then be ready to extend external support to an AIADMK-led government, though with additional conditions - such as ministerial berths for smaller allies like the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, which has been approached by the TVK for its two seats.

The DMK will hope ensuring cabinet posts will persuade the VCK to spurn Vijay.

And that seems to be the case; sources told NDTV that VCK leadership - which seemed to be leaning towards Vijay yesterday - is now back in the DMK's camp and is working to similarly convince the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India.

The CPM and CPI were also approached by Vijay, who seemed to be working off a Congress + Left + VCK formula to pick up nine seats to put the TVK inches from the majority mark of 118.

The Congress has already committed its five seats and is in a spat with the DMK, with whom it has won three consecutive elections in Tamil Nadu over the past seven years.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore - among a handful who anticipated Vijay's triumph and pushed for a pre-poll deal with the TVK - posted sharp comments on X this morning, accusing the DMK of having 'betrayed ideals of secularism' by aligning with the 'BJP's B team', i.e., the AIADMK.

The Left too is not seen to be in favour of a DMK-AIDMK alliance, preferring to either stay neutral or, as some within the CPM and CPI are insisting, move to ally with Vijay and the TVK.

The DMK-AIADMK 'alliance'

It appears the two big Dravidian parties' are driven by similar fears - that the rise of Vijay will keep both out of power for the foreseeable future.

For the DMK this brings back memories of 1977-87 when the AIADMK, led by the iconic MG Ramachandran, kept it from winning any election till after MGR died.

The AIADMK is driven by identical, though more recent, concerns, with sections within pointing to the Stalin-led DMK's control in the past decade, in which the AIADMK lost three straight polls.

Both sides, however, are keenly aware of potentially massive backlash from voters, not only because of the mandate Vijay was given - the TVK picked up 35 per cent of the votes - but also from hardcore supporters from each camp who will not take kindly to 'sleeping with the enemy'.

Ironically, many have seen the BJP's hand in this coming-together; the theory is that the saffron party is determined - even at the cost of excluding itself - to keep the Congress from even a share of power in Tamil Nadu, as it would if Vijay's TVK is allowed to form the government.

Speculation also linked the BJP to the stand-off between the TVK and Arlekar.

But the party's state unit spokesperson, N Thirupathy, said otherwise, telling reporters, "It is a fractured verdict... TVK doesn't have a majority. If he (Vijay) proves a majority, then the governor will constitutionally accept it. There is no confusion..."