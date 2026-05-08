Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is all set to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results today at 1 pm. The scorecard download link will be activated on the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in. Class 10 candidates must enter their seat number and mother's name in the result login window to access their MSBSHSE 10th marksheets. Last year, the Maharashtra board 10th result was announced on May 13.

Direct Link To Download Maharashtra 10th Marksheet

Maharashtra SSC candidates can use the given link to directly visit the official result portal:

Maharashtra SSC result at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

MSBSHSE Class 10 marksheet download at sscresult.mkcl.org

Steps To Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result

Follow the steps given below to check your Maharashtra Class 10 results 2026.

Visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in

Click on 'View Results' below the title 'SSC Examination February 2026 Result'

Enter your seat number and mother's first name

Click on 'View Result' button

Students are advised to download their result PDF and save it for future reference.

Alternate Ways To Check Maharashtra SSC Scorecards

With the main website often becoming slow on the result day, candidates can visit the DigiLocker platform at results.digilocker.gov.in to download their Class 10 marksheet. Class 10 students can also use the SMS facility to check their qualifying status. Type MHHSC<SPACE>Seat Number and send it to 57766 to check your SSC result over an SMS.

The February-March 2026 examinations were conducted by the nine zonal boards, namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here