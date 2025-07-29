Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 Declared, Check Details

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the supplementary results for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their results online through the board's official websites:

• mahahsscboard.in

• hscresult.mkcl.org

• sscresult.mkcl.org

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2025: Exam Schedule

• Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Theory Exams: June 24 to July 16, 2025

• Class 10 (SSC) Supplementary Exams: June 24 to July 8, 2025

These exams were conducted across all nine divisional boards: Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur, and Ratnagiri.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2025

Follow these quick steps to view and download your result:

Visit the official website: hscresult.mkcl.org (for Class 12), sscresult.mkcl.org (for Class 10)

Click on the link for "SSC/HSC Supplementary Result 2025"

Enter your Roll Number and Mother's First Name as mentioned on your admit card

Click on Submit

View your result on the screen

Download and print your scorecard for future reference

Maharashtra Board Main Results 2025

The Maharashtra Board has declared the 2025 results for both HSC and SSC exams. The HSC Result 2025 was announced on May 5 with a pass percentage of 91.88%, while the SSC Result 2025 was declared on May 13 with a pass percentage of 94.10%.



Students are advised to keep visiting the official Maharashtra Board website and their respective divisional portals for regular updates regarding revaluation, improvement exams, and upcoming board announcements.

