Himachal Pradesh Board Supplementary Results 2025: Know How, Where To Check

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the supplementary examination results for Class 10 and Class 12 students soon. However, the official announcement regarding the date and time of the release is yet to be made.

Students who appeared for the compartment exams and are awaiting their results will be able to access them on the official website once released. Supplementary examinations provide an opportunity for students to improve their scores in one or more subjects they could not clear earlier.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results will include subject-wise marks and the overall result status.

Where To Access HPBOSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2025

Students can check their results by visiting the official board portals:

hpbose.org

hpresults.nic.in

Additionally, the results may also be checked through DigiLocker or via SMS notifications.

After the online release of the results, students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

How To Download HPBOSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2025

To access and download the HPBOSE supplementary scorecards, follow these steps:

Visit the official Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education website - hpbose.org.

On the homepage, go to the "Results" section.

Select the link for either the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result for 2025.

Enter your roll number in the given field and submit it.

Your result (mark sheet) will appear on the screen.

Download the mark sheet and save a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Details Mentioned on the Online Scorecard

Student's full name

Roll number

Class and stream (for Class 12 students)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates on the HPBOSE supplementary results.