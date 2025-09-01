Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2025 Declared, Download Here

HPBOSE Board Class 10, 12 2025 Compartment Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 compartment results today, September 1, 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the board- hpbose.org.

The board released the Class 12 re-checking/re-evaluation result on August 23, 2025 for the March examination.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result: How To Download Supplementary Result?

Visit the official Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education website - hpbose.org.

On the homepage, go to the "Results" section.

Select the link for either the Plus 2 or Matric compartment result for 2025.

Enter your roll number in the given field and submit it.

Your result (mark sheet) will appear on the screen.

Download the mark sheet and save a copy for future reference

The marksheet of the students will include several details such as their full name, Roll number, Class, Subject-wise marks, Total marks obtained and Result status (Pass/Fail).

Students will be able to check their results on DigiLocker and through SMS also. The online marksheet released is provisional in nature and students are expected to visit their school to receive the original marksheet.