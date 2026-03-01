Video Shows Moment Iranian Anchor Broke News Of Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed, according to Iranian state media. The announcement followed what officials described as one of the most extensive strikes on Iranian targets in decades, launched by the United States and Israel.

Now, footage has emerged of an Iranian television anchor announcing the death of Khamenei during a live broadcast on Press TV, the country's state-run English-language network.

The anchor can be seen pausing many times while saying that Khamenei “has been murdered” and appears unsettled. The clip shows the presenter struggling to maintain composure on Live TV.

Watch it here:

The moment Press TV's presenter broke the tragic news of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei pic.twitter.com/tA2aN9tcEt — Press TV ???? (@PressTV) March 1, 2026

According to various clips on social media, a few other television news anchors also appeared to lose composure on live broadcasts, with some visibly breaking down while announcing the news of Khamenei's death.

Iranian news anchor breaks down on live TV while reporting the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in alleged US-Israel airstrikes.



The emotional moment unfolded during the broadcast as the anchor struggled to continue reading the news. pic.twitter.com/FxAcNsFfwK — Ashish rai (@journorai) March 1, 2026

An Iranian news anchor broke down in tears on live television while reading the news of Ali Khamenei's death. pic.twitter.com/5v7WpTBYr4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 1, 2026

Anchor breaks down at Iran's Press TV announcing the death of Supreme leader Khamenei. Says, "A revenge is coming. A revenge is coming soon. They will see what they have done." pic.twitter.com/4WGtZ58SX0 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 1, 2026

National Mourning

According to reports, Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning.

Media reports said the 86-year-old Khamenei was killed in his office on Saturday, February 28. Iranian state television said his presence at his workplace at the time reflected that he remained engaged in his official duties.

The Times of Israel quoted a senior Israeli official as saying that Khamenei's body had been recovered. Israel's Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was shown an image of the body after it was retrieved.

Succession Questions

According to Axios, the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has triggered an immediate succession crisis with no clear outcome.

Under Iran's constitution, a council of clerics is responsible for appointing a new Supreme Leader. However, Israeli strikes also targeted senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and key political figures, raising questions about the regime's chain of command.

Israeli officials reportedly said they assess that Iran's defence minister and the commander of the IRGC were among those killed in the strikes on February 28.