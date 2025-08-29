HPBOSE Board Result: Himachal Pradesh Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result To Be Out Soon, Check Here

HPBOSE Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 supplementary result soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board- hpbose.org.

The board released the Class 12 re-checking/re-evaluation result on August 23, 2025 for the March examination.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result: How To Download Supplementary Result?

Visit the official Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education website - hpbose.org.

On the homepage, go to the "Results" section.

Select the link for either the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result for 2025.

Enter your roll number in the given field and submit it.

Your result (mark sheet) will appear on the screen.

Download the mark sheet and save a copy for future reference

The marksheet of the students will include several details such as their full name, Roll number, Class, Subject-wise marks, Total marks obtained and Result status (Pass/Fail).

Students will be able to check their results on Digilocker and through SMS also. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature and students will have to visit their school to receive the original marksheet.