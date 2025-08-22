Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 compartment result in the last week of August, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Himachal Board Results: How To Download HPBOSE 10, 12 Supplementary Results

Visit the official Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education website - hpbose.org.

On the homepage, go to the "Results" section.

Select the link for either the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result for 2025.

Enter your roll number in the given field and submit it.

Your result (mark sheet) will appear on the screen.

Download the mark sheet and save a copy for future reference.

Students will be able to check their results through digilocker or via SMS also. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature and students will be required to visit their schools to receive the original marksheet.

Himachal Pradesh Class 10, 12 Results: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The scorecard/ marksheet released by the board will include the following details:

Student's full name

Roll number

Class and stream (for Class 12 students)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students are advised to visit the official website to stay updated regarding the result.