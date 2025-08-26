HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Supplementary Result Expected To Be Released Tomorrow, Details Here

HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10 supplementary result tomorrow, August 26, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board- hpbose.org.

The Class 12 supplementary result was released today, August 25, 2025. Students can download the result on the official website.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result: How To Download Supplementary Result?

Visit the official Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education website - hpbose.org.

On the homepage, go to the "Results" section.

Select the link for either the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result for 2025.

Enter your roll number in the given field and submit it.

Your result (mark sheet) will appear on the screen.

Download the mark sheet and save a copy for future reference

The result will also be made available to students on the DigiLocker and via SMS also. Students will be required to visit their schools to receive the original marksheet as the online marksheet is provisional in nature.

Himachal Pradesh Class 10, 12 Results: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The scorecard/ marksheet released by the board will include the following details: