Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

HPBOSE Himachal Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2025 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result: How To Download HPBOSE Board Result?

Visit the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on "Results" section.

Click on "HPSOS 10th Supplementary Result" or "HPSOS 12th Supplementary Result" to check the supplementary result for either Class 10 or 12.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Students will be able to check their result via DigiLocker and by sending a text message to 56263 also. The marksheet released online will be provisional in nature and students will be required to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The marksheet/scorecard of Class 10, 12 will include the following details:

Student's full name

Roll number

Class and stream (for Class 12 students)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status (Pass/Fail)

The HPBOSE Class 12 and 10 main examinations were declared on May 17 and May 15, 2025. In the Class 10 main examinations, 75,862 students had cleared the examinations out of 95,495, recording an overall pass percentage of 79.8 per cent.