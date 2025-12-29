Karan Johar Says <i>Dhurandhar</i> Made Him "Question" His Ability As A Filmmaker: "I Was Blown Away"

Dhurandhar has been running successfully since its release on December 5 and is now gearing up to complete a month-long run at the box office. Recently, Karan Johar, who attended an event, spoke about starting the year as a fan of Saiyaara and ending it with a fondness for Dhurandhar.

Karan Johar Talks About Dhurandhar

Karan graced the launch of Anupama Chopra's book Dining With Stars, where he said, "I was, like, blown away by Dhurandhar; it makes you feel like, 'Oh, my craft is limited. Oh my god, look at the use of background music.' What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn't feel that the director was self-aware. I felt like he wasn't trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling you the story."

He added, "I never felt he went wide or he went like, 'I am going to show you a great frame.' I felt it was beautifully shot without self-awareness. It made me question my ability as a filmmaker, and that's always a good thing for me. I look at that through a positive lens. So I began the year loving Saiyaara and ended the year loving Dhurandhar. I loved Lokah, too. I went mad when I watched Lokah."

A few days ago, the filmmaker reviewed Dhurandhar and shared his thoughts on social media. Posting the film's poster on social media, he wrote, "Outstanding." He further added, "So much respect for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Sashwat Sachdeva (My favourite Ranveer Singh performance). Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar boasts a stellar star cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in important roles. The film's sequel will hit cinemas on 19 March 2026 in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



