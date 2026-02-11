Rupali Ganguly Has Seen "Bits And Pieces" Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "Every Frame Is Amazing"

Actor Rupali Ganguly cannot hide her emotions when she speaks about her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, whose work in Dhurandhar has earned attention. Calling herself a deeply proud sister, Rupali said praise for Vijay means even more to her than appreciation for her own achievements.

In a conversation with NDTV, Rupali revealed that she has already watched glimpses from the upcoming second part of Dhurandhar. "I watched Dhurandhar twice in theatre. What a film. I can't wait for the second part to come out and yesterday I saw bits and pieces from second part also. Vijay was editing something and we were doing a video call. And he was like see this shot, see this shot. Oh, what a shot it was and I asked him to rewind again and show it to me again. Every frame is amazing," she added.

Reflecting on their journey, Rupali spoke about the struggles the siblings witnessed growing up despite being filmmaker Anil Ganguly's children. "Despite being Anil Ganguly's children, we never got anything on a platter. Papa lost it all. I have seen Vijay struggle for the bare minimum, and he is a good person," she said, emphasising that Vijay's discipline began early. "He's been an editor since the age of 11, which people don't know. Which is why he delivers everything... He's a fantastic editor."

Rupali also credited herself, half-jokingly, for Vijay's entry into dance. "Anyone used to come home, Vijay and I used to dance for everybody whether you like it or not. He used to copy Michael Jackson completely. Then I joined Shiamak and I made Vijay join Shiamak. And then he took off from there," she recalled.

Despite both working in the entertainment industry, the siblings rarely discuss professional details. Rupali remembered first hearing about Dhurandhar in passing and later watching a rough edit of the song Shararat. Vijay had been self-critical about the sequence, but Rupali was certain of its impact. "He kept saying if I had shot it better this song would be a hit. I was like, 'Are you mad? This will be a super duper hit song'," she said.

For Rupali, Dhurandhar is more than just a successful film. It is a reminder of perseverance, family, and the quiet pride of watching a brother's journey unfold frame by frame.

