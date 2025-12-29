<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Overtakes Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Pathaan</i>, Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore Mark Globally

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, even in its fourth week.

What's Happening

The film put up a strong performance on its fourth Sunday, earning Rs 24.30 crore, pushing its total India nett collection to Rs 730.70 crore.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed a major milestone, amassing Rs 1100 crore worldwide within just 24 days of its release.

With this, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has now overtaken Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned approximately Rs 1,055 crore worldwide during its lifetime run.

Background

It is also in the race to surpass Pushpa 2, whose Hindi collection currently stands at Rs 812.14 crore.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has already secured its position as the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing major releases such as Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office amid competition from Kartik Aaryan's Christmas release Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri.

According to trade estimates, Kartik Aaryan's film collected around Rs 5.25 crore on Sunday, its fourth day in theatres.

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has managed a total collection of Rs 23.75 crore in its first four days.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.