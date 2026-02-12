Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Name Their Twins Shivram And Anveera Devi

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are basking in a new phase of happiness after welcoming their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31.

According to NDTV sources, the couple has named their newborns Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Following the birth of their twins, Ram Charan and Upasana shared their first official announcement on social media, expressing gratitude and joy.

In their post, they wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

The message received an outpouring of love from fans, celebrities, and well-wishers across the country.

A few days later, Upasana offered a more intimate glimpse into their journey by sharing a video that highlighted the spiritual and astrological preparations surrounding the twins' arrival.

The video featured renowned astrologer Mahesh Bang, who spoke about carefully selecting the birth timing. He explained, "I found one date and time that is January 31st, 11:30 PM onwards."

Sharing the emotional clip, Upasana penned a touching note. She wrote, "Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I'm deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, THANK YOU. My family is truly blessed. To RC's fans and well-wishers, I know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children & respect their safety. To everyone across the world who prayed for us - your blessings will be cherished forever."

Ram Charan and Upasana, who tied the knot in Hyderabad in 2012, became parents for the first time in 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Reveals How Astrology Played An Important Role In Welcoming Twins