Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Reveals How Astrology Played An Important Role In Welcoming Twins

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, shared an emotional glimpse into the deeply personal journey that led to the birth of her twins.

A Journey Guided By Faith

Days after giving birth, Upasana shared a video that highlighted the spiritual and astrological preparations behind the twins' arrival.

The video features astrologer Mahesh Bang, who explained how the birth timing was carefully selected. He said, "I found one date and time that is 31st January, 11:30 PM onwards."

The footage further reflected the combined efforts of doctors, nurses, astrologers, and spiritual guides, all working together to ensure a smooth and meaningful experience.

Adding to the emotional weight of the moment, the video also captured Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's joy.

Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, "Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I'm deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, THANK YOU. My family is truly blessed. To RC's fans and well-wishers, I know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children & respect their safety. To everyone across the world who prayed for us - your blessings will be cherished forever."

Ram Charan And Upasana's First Post After Welcoming The Twins

Following the birth, the couple shared their first official post and wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

The birth of the twins sparked massive celebrations among Ram Charan's fans. When the actor visited Apollo Hospital to meet Upasana and their newborns, he was mobbed. However, the situation was eventually brought under control.

Ram Charan and Upasana, who married in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012, welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana, Along With Babies, Discharged From Hospital With Tight Security After Mobbing Incident