Ram Charan's Wife Upasana, Along With Babies, Discharged From Hospital With Tight Security After Mobbing Incident

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have brought their newborn twins home.

What's Happening

Upasana was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, days after the couple welcomed a baby boy and girl on Saturday (January 31).

The discharge took place under tight security arrangements.

Barricades were placed outside the hospital, and security personnel were deployed to prevent overcrowding, following incidents earlier in the week when fans gathered in large numbers after news of the twins' birth broke.

Ram Charan and the couple's elder daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, were mobbed when they visited Upasana and the babies.

A video recorded by paparazzi showed coordinated efforts by security teams to ensure a smooth exit for the family. Ram, Upasana and the twins left in a vehicle with tinted windows, preventing any public glimpse.

The heightened security stood in contrast to 2023, when Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara were discharged.

At the time, the couple greeted fans and media waiting outside the hospital and posed for photographs before leaving.

Background

Following the twins' birth, several fans had gathered outside the hospital, with some bursting crackers and creating noise, drawing criticism over concerns about disturbing other patients.

The couple also shared a pre-delivery photograph on Instagram, featuring Ram standing beside Upasana as she flaunted her baby bump. Their pet dogs were also part of the frame.

In the caption, they wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

Ram Charan and Upasana were married in June 2012 after getting engaged in December 2011. They welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

Speculation about Upasana's second pregnancy began around Diwali 2025 before it was later confirmed by the family.

On the professional front, Ram was last seen in Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film did not perform as expected at the box office.

It followed his appearance in RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, which was a major success. He will next be seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, scheduled for release on April 30.