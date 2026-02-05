<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Producers Wait For Court Update A Month After Vijay's Film Missed Its Release

The producers of actor Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan have not approached the single judge of the Madras High Court, even a week after the Chief Justice's bench directed the petitioner to return to the single judge.

The earlier order by the single judge, which had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant certification to the film, had been stayed.

The court also instructed the single judge to grant adequate time for the CBFC to file its counter, which had not been done earlier. The petitioner was also given the option to amend the prayer.

However, the producer has neither moved the single judge nor approached the Supreme Court.

This has triggered speculation that the producer may have instead approached the CBFC, allowing the board to send the film to a revising committee as per its original plan, a move that had earlier been challenged in court to enhance prospects of an early release.

One of the lawyers representing the producer told NDTV, "There is no update from the court".

When asked specifically whether they had instead gone back to the CBFC, the counsel added, "We can't say anything now".

The apparent aim could be to secure an early release rather than prolong the matter into a long-drawn legal battle.

With the Election Commission expected to announce the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls around the second week or end of February, the producers may be concerned that any release after the announcement could invite demands from troublemakers to restrict the film under the Model Code of Conduct.

Vijay's farewell film, Jana Nayagan, has already missed its January 9 release date, which was timed to coincide with the Pongal festival holidays. Some reports suggest that the producers are now eyeing a Valentine's Day weekend release.

The film is expected to contain significant political messaging, as the actor is set to make his electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The CBFC had informed the court that the film contains violence, religious elements, and scenes involving the army, which require an opinion from a defence expert.

This, the board said, was the reason the chairperson had sought a review by the revising committee. The producers, however, have challenged this, stating that the board had initially assured certification subject to recommended cuts, but later made a U-turn even after they complied with those suggestions.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and the state Congress have alleged that the Centre is using the CBFC as a tool to pressure Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to support or join the NDA.

The BJP has denied these allegations. Vijay has described the BJP as his ideological rival and has ruled out joining hands with the party, either directly or indirectly. Neither Vijay nor his party has publicly criticised the Centre over the delay in certification.