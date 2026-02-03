Netflix Announces Hansal Mehta's Next Titled <i>Family Business</i> Led By Anil Kapoor And Vijay Varma

Hansal Mehta brings forth a powerful ensemble cast for his next titled Family Business, where power, bloodlines, and betrayal collide.

Netflix unveiled the first look of the show and captioned it, "New blood meets old money. With immense power at stake, the lines blur between family and business."

The plot revolves around a visionary billionaire who grooms a rising tycoon to take over the reins of India's largest conglomerate as his successor. Months into the top job, he is unceremoniously fired, and the mentor takes back the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate succession battle into a no-holds-barred war. Old secrets surface, alliances fracture, and the fight for control threatens to rip apart one of India's most respected business empires, showing how quickly questions of legacy and blood can turn power into a personal vendetta.

The team behind Family Business shared, "Family Business explores the deeply complicated and messy personal relationships that define every boardroom battle of a family of tycoons. What happens when inheritance becomes expectation, and legacies collide? It's a ride unlike any other in a world never seen before. We're excited for audiences to get their first glimpse of this world through Next on Netflix, and we look forward to revealing more of the story in the months ahead."

About Family Business

The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood and Madhoo Shah.

Hansal Mehta has co-created the series with Niren Bhatt. The release date of this Hansal Mehta directorial is yet to be announced.