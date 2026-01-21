Vijay Varma Poses With Golden Toilet At Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa In 2016 Throwback

Joining the latest Instagram fad, Vijay Varma shared significant pictures from 2016. The one picture that caught the internet's widespread attention featured a golden toilet. Vijay mentioned that he took the selfie in Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa. The carousel post features Vijay's pictures with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Irrfan Khan. He shared a series of pictures from the 2016 film Pink, which is touted as a career-shifting film for him.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, "#2016 was sort of a milestone year for me... I got to work with Big B and Shoojit da on movie Pink with the lovely cast and crew. Met god @sachintendulkar. Took selfie with a golden toilet at Bachchan's. Made gym buddies @sanyamalhotra_ and @fatimasanashaikh. Met my hero @irrfan. Worked on Yaara with @tigmanshudhulia sir with @mevidyutjammwal and @theamitsadh. Music video Naina Bawre with my friend @reemsen and overall goofed around with my new found mini fame."

The internet couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section with hilarious observations.

A user wrote, "First time Vijay saw a luxury toilet and wanted to take a selfie with that."

Another comment read, "That golden toilet."

Another comment read, "Toilet so goated that he has to take a pic with it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Gustaakh Ishq, alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor will next feature in the Amazon Prime Video web series Matka King. It also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, and Gulshan Grover.