Amitabh Bachchan Writes A Cryptic Post On Loyal Men, Internet Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan has long been admired not just for his cinematic brilliance but also for his razor-sharp wit. The megastar often keeps his fans entertained with his quirky X posts and insightful blog entries.

And now, in yet another update on X, Big B has shared a funny yet cleverly worded one-liner that instantly grabbed attention. He wrote, “Loyal men are found in every corner of the world, but unfortunately the Earth is round.”

Needless to say, fans were quick to flood the comments section with reactions.

A person wrote, “Spot on, Sir! The world is round and loyalty is rare these days.”

Another one added, “​​True… loyalty exists everywhere, but life's curves make it hard to keep everyone close.”

“So the problem is not Men… It's Earth's shape,” read a LOL comment.

Someone asked, “That's a witty twist. So where do we seek loyalty?”

“So there is no loyal man?” asked an X user.

Someone said, “BIG B has discovered an ironic yet amusing way to illustrate loyalty. He shares with us a wry observation that real loyalty is few and far between among your immediate family and friends. Using simple language, he succinctly portrays an age-old message relating to all human interactions and trust.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. Released in October 2024, the film was directed by TJ Gnanavel. The project also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in important roles.

Up next, Big B is all set to appear in Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. A few days ago, he shared BTS pictures from the sets of the Nag Ashwin directorial on his blog.



