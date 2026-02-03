Did You Know Shahryar Khan, Ex-Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Was Saif Ali Khan's Uncle?

The worlds of cricket, diplomacy, and Bollywood often intersect, and in the case of Shahryar Khan, they did -- quite intriguingly.

Best known as a former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and a seasoned diplomat, Shahryar Khan also shared a close family connection with Indian actor Saif Ali Khan, as his uncle.

A Shared Aristocratic Lineage

Shahryar Khan was born into one of the most prominent royal families of pre-Partition India. He was the son of Nawab Muhammad Sarwar Ali Khan of Kurwai and Begum Abida Sultan, the elder daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

This lineage connects him directly to the Pataudi family. Sajida Sultan, the younger sister of Abida Sultan, married Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, becoming the mother of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, former captain of the Indian cricket team and father of actor Saif Ali Khan.

Shahryar Khan and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were first cousins, sharing the same grandfather, Hamidullah Khan of Bhopal, through their mothers. As Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's first cousin, Shahryar Khan was Saif Ali Khan's uncle.

A Life In Diplomacy And Cricket

Shahryar was a Pakistani career diplomat. He served as Foreign Secretary of Pakistan from 1990 until retiring in 1994. Later, he was the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Rwanda (1994–1996) and authored Shallow Graves of Rwanda about his experiences there. From August 1999, he periodically chaired the Pakistan Cricket Board and was president of the Asian Cricket Council in 2016.

His diplomatic career placed him at the heart of Pakistan's foreign policy during critical years, particularly in dealings with India.

His ability to navigate sensitive political terrain later translated into the world of cricket administration, where diplomacy often matters as much as sport.

Shahryar Khan served as PCB chairman twice, first from 2003 to 2006, and later from 2014 to 2017. His initial tenure coincided with efforts to revive India-Pakistan cricket ties after years of suspension, a task that required political finesse as much as administrative authority.

During his second stint, he oversaw Pakistan cricket in the aftermath of international isolation following the 2009 Lahore attack, working to restore credibility and stability to the board. While his leadership drew both praise and criticism, his role during transitional periods remains significant in Pakistan's cricketing history.

While Saif Ali Khan became one of India's most recognisable film stars, Shahryar Khan remained firmly rooted in public service.

Shahryar Khan passed away in 2024 but is still remembered in Pakistan for his contributions to diplomacy and cricket administration.