Netflix India's 2026 Slate: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's <i>Ikka</i> To Saif Ali Khan's <i>Hum Hindustani</i>, Here's The Full List

Netflix India hosted a grand event titled What's Next On Netflix in Mumbai to announce upcoming projects for the year 2026. In total, the OTT giant has announced 11 films and 19 series for the year 2026.

Let's have a look:

Films

1. Ikka

Siddharth P. Malhotra's Ikka brings together 1997 Border stars Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol. The plot revolves around a celebrated, incorruptible lawyer who is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused-a man whose career he'd notoriously ended-pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case, because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear. The film also features Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan.

2. Hum Hindustani

In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation's very first democratic election-inspired by true events. Written and directed by Rahul Dholakia, Hum Hindustani is a story inspired by true events that tells the tale of India's first election. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika, and Shraddha Dangar.

3. Ghooskhor Pandat

A bent police officer, Ajay Dikshit (Pandat), plans an eventful and money-making night, but they are disrupted as he finds himself in the midst of a global conspiracy while trying to unravel the identity of a badly injured girl thrown out of a moving car in the heart of Delhi. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, and directed by the latter. The key cast members include Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta.

4. Accused

When a celebrated queer doctor in London is accused of sexual misconduct, her life unravels. Now under a storm of suspicion and scrutiny, her marriage fractures and the truth blurs. Her wife must decide whether to walk away — or fight for the woman the world is turning against. The cast features Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta.

5. Gandhari

After her little daughter is abducted in a crowded railway station and a brutal attack leaves her temporarily blind, a grieving mother must rise from her trauma and confront a shadowy child-trafficking nexus embedded deep within a town of shape-shifters and ancient lore — becoming a mythic force of vengeance to save her daughter and the lost children before they disappear forever. The cast features Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna.

6. Kartavya

With his family's safety at stake and menacing threats closing in, a police officer must decide how far he'll go to uphold his duty. The cast features Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari.

7. Lust Stories 3

Lust Stories 3 marks the return of the International Emmy–nominated anthology with four new chapters helmed by some of Indian cinema's most distinctive voices: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Through four bite-sized yet emotionally resonant films, the anthology once again explores lust, love, relationships, and repressed desire, offering fresh perspectives on intimacy, longing, and human connection in all their complexity.The key cast features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth.

8. Maa Behen

When Rekha and her daughters, Jaya and Sushma, the centre of all (controversial!) attention in their conservative locality, find themselves in the middle of a situation with a dead body in their kitchen, the perpetually struggling, constantly squabbling ‘Maa-Behen' trio must team up to cover up the ‘crime'. The key cast features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, Dharnaa Durga.

9. Made In Korea

The story follows Shenba, a girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu who has always dreamed of visiting Korea. However, when she finally arrives under undesirable circumstances, she finds that life in this familiar yet alien land is far from ideal. Made in Korea is a heartwarming journey of self-discovery, resilience, and the lifelong friendships that Shenba forms along the way. R.A. Karthik's directorial features Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-Jin.

10. Takshakudu

A blind tribesman and his loyal dog embark on a dangerous quest to confront the evil force that burned his village to ashes and killed the love of his life on a cursed night. The key cast features Anand Devarakonda, Nitanshi Goel.

11. Toaster

Murder and mayhem ensues as a miser gets fixated on a toaster he gifted for a wedding. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film features Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan,

Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

Series

1. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 5

After four blockbuster seasons uniting the world's biggest stars with millions of fans, The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with Season 5-expanding its beloved comedy universe into a riotous new "mastiverse" of laughter and surprises, packed with spontaneous moments, renewed energy, and unforgettable conversations. The key cast members include Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

2. Family Business

A visionary billionaire grooms a rising tycoon to take over the reins of India's largest conglomerate as his successor. Months into the top job, he is unceremoniously fired, and the mentor takes back the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate succession battle into a no-holds-barred war. Old secrets surface, alliances fracture, and the fight for control threatens to rip apart one of India's most respected business empires, showing how quickly questions of legacy and blood can turn power into a personal vendetta. Niren Bhatt and Hansal Mehta have co-created it, while the latter has directed the show. The series is led by Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, along with other key cast members such as Akshash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood, and Madhoo Shah.

3. Super Subbu - First-Ever Telugu Series

Directed by Mallik Ram, Super Subbu is Netflix's first-ever Telugu series. It tells the story of a totally unlucky teacher, desperate to escape his dad's tyranny, who gets stuck teaching sex education in a remote and virile village! The hilarious twist? He's a virgin himself! Thus ensues a wild ride where love, laughs, and awkward moments collide. Key cast members include Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma, Maanasa Choudhary, and Getup Srinu.

4. Dhindora Season 2

Bhuvan Bam's Dhindora returns for a second season. He is back on screen with his crazy family, and Titu Mama drags them all into a world of pride, panic, and poor planning. Will he emerge as a hero, or should you lower your expectations? The series has an extensive group of writers, such as Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey, and Anant Dubey.

5. Hello Bachchon

Pratish Mehta's Hello Bachchon will release on March 9. It is a heartwarming story of an unassuming physics teacher who inspired millions of students across India, fighting against their circumstances to achieve their dream of becoming a doctor or an engineer. Based on the true story of Physics Wallah, Hello Bachchon is the uplifting story of how a single teacher standing up against the system can build a nation with his students. Key cast members include Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, and Girija Oak Godbole.

6. Musafir Cafe

Vikrant Massey debuts as a producer with Musafir Cafe, which is also a book adaptation-Musafir Cafe by Divya Prakash Dubey. A timeless love story that lingers and deepens with its warm, real characters-Chander, Sudha, and Preeti. Three musafirs whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. Chander and Sudha share a sudden connection that strikes like a spark, impossible to ignore. With Preeti, however, Chander builds something steadier, a bond grounded in quiet understanding and the comfort of simply being together. In this timeless journey filled with romance, passion, and possibility, which love will endure time, ambition, and the long journey of life? Alongside Vikrant, the series also features Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui.

7. Legacy

Faced with a prophecy of downfall and an inevitable siege, Periyavar, an ageing gangster, fights to save his empire, family, and most importantly-his legacy. Directed by Charukesh Sekar, the cast of this Tamil series includes R. Madhavan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, and Gulshan Devaiah.

8. Chumbak

In a world where neighbours have become polite acquaintances, this series revives the old-world charm of the neighbourhood. Alongside a young author and an eccentric family support group, we take a hilarious, mirthful look into the lives of people who laugh, eat, drink, make merry, shed tears, and share their lives together as neighbours living in an old row-house neighbourhood in Mumbai. As they navigate myriad situations, we see how these 5 families support each other, becoming a beautiful surrogate family. Cast of this Aatish Kapadia directorial features Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant V. Joshi, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Sandeepa Dhar.

9. #Love

Sparks fly when the paths of Tara, a young and driven startup founder, cross with those of Matthew, a suave, flamboyant investor. While Tara believes in and bases her dating app on the ideology of compatibility, Matthew backs a dating app that endorses chemistry. They end up in a situation where they challenge each other to settle the debate of chemistry versus compatibility once and for all. The lead cast includes Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

10. Desi Bling

Welcome to one of Dubai's most flamboyant and exclusive Desi circles, where billionaires, Birkin bags, and big egos rule. As TV stars and upstarts Karan Kundra and Tejasswi enter the high-stakes society of wealthy Indian expats, they get more than they bargained for. Alliances shift, relationships crack, and gossip becomes currency. Is all that glitters, really gold? The key cast features Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Satish Sanpal, Tabinda Sanpal, Rizwan Sajan, Adel, Sajan, Sana Sajan, Pamala Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, Janvee Gaur.

11. Glory

A brutal attack shatters a family. Raghubir Singh, a legendary boxing coach, is forced to reunite with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi. Old grudges flare. Blood demands blood. While the ring waits, Olympic glory teeters on the edge. Vengeance has a cost, and secrets won't stay buried. The key cast features Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky.

12. Kohrra Season 2

A woman separated from her husband is found brutally murdered in her brother's home, and the case brings together the recently transferred Garundi with his new boss, the no-nonsense Dhanwant Kaur. But the two investigators soon realise that what's as complicated as the case are the entanglements in their own personal lives. The key cast features Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora and Prayrak Mehta. It drops on Netflix on February 11, 2026.

13. LockUpp

A captive reality format that's made in India, and streamed by the world! India's most newsworthy personalities are locked away in a new-age prison, all because they have been condemned in the court of public opinion. Will they own their story and fight for their redemption? Or will they be cancelled forever?

14. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Your favourite lawyers from Patparganj are back… except this time the leader of the pack, VD Tyagi is a judge! Newly appointed judge V.D. Tyagi comes face-to-face with the reality of being a judge, while the lovable lawyers of Patparganj Court bring bizarre cases, odd clients, and personal drama messier than the paperwork in this fun courtroom comedy, which is satya durghatnaon par aadharit (based on true incidents)! The key cast features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant Joshi, Anjum Batra, Kusha Kapila, Dinesh Lal Yadav.

15. Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai

A desperate choice draws millionaire Zorawar into a devil's pact. Tragedy and grief drives Samarjeet Behl into a relentless quest for vengeance. In between these two men, drawn into their spiral of conflict, stands Chahat who is seeking dangerous answers. Blurring the boundaries between morality and compulsion, this is a saga where passion and love collide and boundaries between right and wrong begin to blur. This Kapil Sharma directorial will be led by Shaheer Sheikh, Mohit Malik, Zoya Afroz.

16. Mismatched Season 4

Even after a goodbye, in its final season, Dimple and Rishi are unexpectedly thrown back into each other's lives, reopening a love they never truly resolved. But with Rishi now on a path that offers no turning back, they must finally confront the question they've been circling for years: are they truly mismatched, or simply never given the right moment? The key cast features Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, Abhinav Sharma.

17. Operation Safed Sagar

The untold saga of courage, grit and sacrifice, Operation Safed Sagar is the iconic Indian Air Force mission that defied impossible odds to become the world's highest air operation. It is a gripping, high-stakes drama about the Kargil war that takes the audience deep into the political machinations beyond enemy lines and then skywards to the innovation and bravado of a brotherhood of maverick fighter pilots, who put everything at stake to defend the motherland. The key cast features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Amrita Bagchi.

18. Talaash: A Mother's Search

Tormented by yearly snapshots of her abducted child, a desperate mother discovers that the truth she's been hunting for nine years isn't in a far-off place-it's buried deep within the secrets of those she trusts most. The key cast features Parineeti Chopra, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, Sumeet Vyas.

19. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

In the high-stakes world of airport customs, the dedicated and principled Superintendent Arjun Meena leads an elite team of officers who stand as the nation's first line of defence against international crime. When a critical government directive tasks them with stopping a surge in contraband trafficking, Meena's team must step up and undertake a national security mission: dismantle a sophisticated global syndicate headed by the notorious kingpin Bada Choudhary. The key cast features Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khavilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, Zoya Afroz. It dropped on Netflix on January 14, 2026.