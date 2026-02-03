Saif Ali Khan And Pratik Gandhi Team Up For Netflix's <i>Hum Hindustani</i> - A Tale Of India's First Ever Election

Written and directed by Rahul Dholakia, Hum Hindustani is a story inspired by true events that tells the tale of India's first election.

Netflix unveiled the first look of the film and captioned it, "The making of the world's largest democracy. Watch Hum Hindustani, the untold story of India's very first election, coming soon, only on Netflix."

About Hum Hindustani

In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation's very first democratic election - inspired by true events.

The team behind Hum Hindustani shares, "At the heart of Hum Hindustani lies one of the most defining promises of a newly independent India - the right to vote. Telling the story of the country's first democratic election through the eyes of those on the ground has been both a responsibility and a privilege. It is a story of belief, courage, and collective effort that shaped the nation we know today. We are immensely proud to bring Rahul Dholakia's vision to Netflix and to present this landmark chapter of Indian history with the scale and ambition it deserves, for audiences in India and far beyond."

The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika, and Shraddha Dangar.

The release date of this Rahul Dholakia directorial is yet to be announced.