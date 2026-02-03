<i>Border 2</i> Star Sunny Deol Reunites With <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Akshaye Khanna For Netflix's <i>Ikka</i>

During an event unveiling its India slate, Netflix announced a new legal drama titled Ikka, featuring Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in key roles. This also marks the reunion of Sunny and Akshaye, who earlier worked together in the superhit film Border.

Details

The film follows the story of a respected and principled lawyer who is forced to take up the defense of an accused murderer - a man whose professional life he had earlier destroyed. With his reputation, values, and personal life at stake, the lawyer is pushed to fight the case at any cost, even if it means crossing ethical boundaries to secure a verdict in his favour.

The team of Ikka shared in a statement, "We are excited to deliver IKKA, our second original for Netflix after Maharaj, which garnered immense audience love. This deeply personal script nurtured for years unfolds as a riveting face-off between two arch-rivals: a top lawyer forced to defend the man whose past with him and his wife holds many painful memories."

It added, " Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father's unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil. Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore. Our profound thanks to Netflix for this platform and to the cosmos for uniting Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, along with Tillotama Shome, Dia, Sanjeeda, Jyoti and a stellar cast and an even better crew. We hope viewers revel in the pace and champion these characters."

Ikka is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film has been written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra serve as producers, and the project is being produced under the banner of Alchemy Films.



