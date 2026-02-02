<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol Film Is Racing Towards Rs 300 Crore In India

Sunny Deol's Border 2 remains the first choice of moviegoers in its second week as well. After a whopping Rs 224.25 crore collection in the first week, Border 2 added Rs 50 crore to its total in the second weekend.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On its second Sunday, Border 2 minted Rs 22.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 275.25 crore, as per Sacnilk.

In its first week, Border 2 minted Rs 224.25 crore, courtesy of an extended Republic Day weekend.

In its second weekend, Border 2 again saw a surge, with Sunday contributing the highest to the total. The numbers were Rs 10.75 crore on Friday and Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday.

Monday—Republic Day—marked the highest single-day haul at Rs 59 crore, the film's biggest day to date.

Border 2 has already surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

What Taran Adarsh Wrote in His Post

"#Border2 records an impressive 60.97% growth on its second Saturday... The film continues to be the first choice of moviegoers despite multiple new releases.

Sunday numbers are expected to be on par with Saturday, pushing the film closer to the ₹300 crore milestone," wrote trade expert Taran Adarsh.

#Border2 records an impressive 60.97% growth on its second Saturday... The film continues to be the first choice of moviegoers despite multiple new releases.



Sunday numbers are expected to be on par with Saturday, pushing the film closer to the ₹ 300 cr milestone.



⭐️ #Border2… pic.twitter.com/OGBxuPQbYg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2026

Border 2 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Border 2 makes a fair fist of extolling the exceptional valour of the soldiers it showcases while probing, if only superficially, the vulnerabilities and mental swings that make them human and believable. Separations, bereavements, hopes, fears and misgivings punctuate the drama in which lives are put on the line and heroic deeds are performed in the blink of an eye."

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar, it is the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border.