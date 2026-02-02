Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar And Bad Bunny Take Top Honours

- The 2026 Grammys were held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles hosted by Trevor Noah
- Artists like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar were major winners
- Indian nominees included Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, Shakti, and Charu Suri, but none won
The 2026 Grammys took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. The event brought together prominent figures from across the music world. It was hosted by Trevor Noah, with presenters including Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, alongside Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Nikki Glaser and Marcello Hernandez.
Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga were among the top artists who bagged the biggest honours at the 2026 Grammys.
Indian artists made a strong mark at the Grammys. Nominees include Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, and Shakti and Charu Suri, highlighting India's growing presence on the global music stage. However, it was a no-win for India.
Here's the full winners list:
Album of the Year
Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny
Record of the Year
Luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Best Latin Urban Album
Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny
Best Pop Solo Performance
Messy - Lola Young
Song of the Year
Wildflower - Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Best Pop Vocal Album
Mayhem - Lady Gaga
Best Rap Album
GNX - Kendrick Lamar
Best rap performance
Clipse – Chains & Whips featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
Best Album Cover
Chromakopia
Songwriter Of The Year
Amy Allen
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Sinners - various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer's award)
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Best Dance/Electronic Album
EUSEXUA - FKA twigs
Best R&B Album
Mutt - Leon Thomas
Best Rock Album
Never Enough - Turnstile
Best Latin Pop Album
Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade
Best Musica Mexicana Album
Palabra De To's (Seca) - Carin Leon
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
A Matter of Time - Laufey
Best Gospel Album
Heart of Mine - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Coritos Vol. 1 Israel & New Breed
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Portrait - Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Southern Night s- Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore
Best African Music Performance
Push 2 Start - Tyla
Best Reggae Album
BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi
Best Music Video
Anxiety - Doechii
Best Music Film
Music by John Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
Best Comedy Album
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze - Nate Bargatze.
Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Cirkut
Best dance-pop recording
Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton - Bad As I Used to Be
Best rap song
Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay - TV Of
Best pop duo/group performance
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar - 30 for 30
Best rock performance
Yungblud - Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best metal performance
Turnstile - Birds
Best R&B performance
Kehlani - Folded
Best traditional R&B performance
Leon Thomas - Vibes Don't Lie
Best R&B song
Kehlani - Folded
Best traditional country album
Zach Top - Ain't In It for My Health
Best global music performance
Bad Bunny - EoO
Best rock song
Nine Inch Nails - As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Best country song
Tyler Childers - Bitin' List
Best alternative music performance
The Cure - Alone
Best music video
Doechii - Anxiety
Best folk album
I'm With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue
Best dance/electronic recording
Tame Impala - End of Summer
Best jazz performance
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - Windows (live)
Best orchestral performance
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) - Messiaen: Turangalila-Symphonie
