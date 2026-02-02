Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar And Bad Bunny Take Top Honours

The 2026 Grammys took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. The event brought together prominent figures from across the music world. It was hosted by Trevor Noah, with presenters including Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, alongside Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Nikki Glaser and Marcello Hernandez.

Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga were among the top artists who bagged the biggest honours at the 2026 Grammys.

Indian artists made a strong mark at the Grammys. Nominees include Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, and Shakti and Charu Suri, highlighting India's growing presence on the global music stage. However, it was a no-win for India.

Here's the full winners list:

Album of the Year



Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny

Record of the Year



Luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Best Latin Urban Album

Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny



Best Pop Solo Performance

Messy - Lola Young

Song of the Year

Wildflower - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Best Pop Vocal Album

Mayhem - Lady Gaga

Best Rap Album

GNX - Kendrick Lamar



Best rap performance

Clipse – Chains & Whips featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

Best Album Cover

Chromakopia

Songwriter Of The Year

Amy Allen

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Sinners - various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer's award)



Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA - FKA twigs

Best R&B Album



Mutt - Leon Thomas

Best Rock Album

Never Enough - Turnstile

Best Latin Pop Album

Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade

Best Musica Mexicana Album

Palabra De To's (Seca) - Carin Leon

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

A Matter of Time - Laufey

Best Gospel Album

Heart of Mine - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Coritos Vol. 1 Israel & New Breed

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Portrait - Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Southern Night s- Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore

Best African Music Performance



Push 2 Start - Tyla

Best Reggae Album

BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi

Best Music Video



Anxiety - Doechii

Best Music Film

Music by John Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Best Comedy Album

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze - Nate Bargatze.

Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz



Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical



Cirkut



Best dance-pop recording

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton - Bad As I Used to Be

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay - TV Of

Best pop duo/group performance

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar - 30 for 30

Best rock performance

Yungblud - Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best metal performance

Turnstile - Birds

Best R&B performance

Kehlani - Folded

Best traditional R&B performance

Leon Thomas - Vibes Don't Lie

Best R&B song

Kehlani - Folded

Best traditional country album

Zach Top - Ain't In It for My Health

Best global music performance

Bad Bunny - EoO

Best rock song

Nine Inch Nails - As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Best country song

Tyler Childers - Bitin' List

Best alternative music performance

The Cure - Alone



Best music video

Doechii - Anxiety

Best folk album

I'm With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue



Best dance/electronic recording

Tame Impala - End of Summer

Best jazz performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - Windows (live)

Best orchestral performance

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) - Messiaen: Turangalila-Symphonie



