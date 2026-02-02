Grammys 2026: Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, Charu Suri Miss Out On Big Awards

The 68th Grammy Awards were handed out on February 1 in Los Angeles. The awards were distributed in two ceremonies—the first, the Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where most awards were presented.

Winners in the remaining categories were announced during the live primetime telecast. Indian nominees Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, and Charu Suri didn't win any awards in their respective categories, dashing hopes for an Indian win on the global stage.

Charu Suri

Indo-American jazz composer and pianist Charu Suri received her first Grammy nomination for her album Shayan, in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category. She was also nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for her contribution as a producer on Siddhant Bhatia's Sounds of Kumbha album. Brightside by ARKAI won in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category.

Shakti

The popular Indo-jazz fusion band Shakti (featuring Shankar Mahadevan, John McLaughlin, and others) received two nominations for their album Mind Explosion. The album competed in the Best Global Music Album category, while the live track "Sherni's Dream (Live)" was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Anoushka Shankar

Sitar player Anoushka Shankar received two nominations this year. Her collaborative EP, Chapter III: We Return to Light (with Alam Khan and Sarathi Korwar), was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category. The track "Daybreak" also secured a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo by Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia won in the Best Global Music Album category, while Bad Bunny clinched the trophy for EoO in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Kendrick Lamar, who led nominations with nine, won three during the ceremony. He was followed by Lady Gaga (whose "Abracadabra" had won twice already), producers Cirkut (who won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical), and Jack Antonoff, each with seven nominations. Bad Bunny (one win so far), Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and recording engineer Serban Ghenea were tied with six.

Also Read | Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg, The Dalai Lama And K-Pop Make Grammy History