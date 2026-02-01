Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Prep Begins In Udaipur Palace, Claims Viral Video

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to marry on February 26, 2026, in an intimate palace wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple had a private engagement ceremony in October last year at Vijay's Hyderabad residence. Now, a video claims that their wedding preparations are underway at a heritage venue in Udaipur.

In the Instagram video, two women claimed that they were at the same palace where Rashmika and Vijay are supposed to get married. They claimed that they cross-checked the details with the palace's staff, who confirmed that the couple is getting married in the City Palace on February 2. The clip further captured the preparations that were ongoing at the venue.

Watch the video here:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been hush-hush about their reported engagement and upcoming wedding. During a recent promotional event, the actress subtly confirmed their engagement. "Everyone is aware of it," she said.

In another interaction with Galatta Plus, the interviewer congratulated Rashmika seemingly for her perfume line. The interviewer then jokingly asked if there was something else to celebrate, hinting at rumours surrounding her personal life. Rashmika laughed and responded, "No, no," before adding, "Actually, there's quite a lot, because so many things are happening. But I'll take your congratulations on all of them."

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship has been a subject of interest for a while now. The couple's on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade sparked rumours about dating in real life. Recently, sources close to the couple confirmed to NDTV that they got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025.