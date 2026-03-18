Singer Mangli Apologises After Nora Fatehi Vulgar Song Row, Promises 'Revised Version'

Singer Mangli has issued a public apology after her song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil sparked controversy over its lyrics and visuals.

The track recently drew criticism online, with several viewers expressing concern over certain elements of the song. As the backlash grew, Mangli addressed the issue on Wednesday, confirming that the team has taken corrective steps.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mangli wrote, "Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologise to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake."

She further explained that the concerns have been acknowledged and changes have already been made. "It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight. The corrected version of the lyrics has now been updated, and the revised version of the song will be released today evening. We assure you that such a situation will not arise again. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya sir, for whom I have the highest regard."

Nora Fatehi's Reaction

Meanwhile, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi also reacted to the controversy. She addressed the backlash, clarified her stance, and distanced herself from the track.

She said in her video message, "I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.'"

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it," she added.

"When I attended the launch, I saw the Kannada version, and I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm," Nora continued.

The actor further stated that she had already expressed concerns to the makers, adding, "I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line."

Speaking about the challenges artists face, she added, "The thing with us artists is that we do not have power, we have little power and control. Thankfully, in Bollywood, many have respected my work. However, there are certain industries that do not care about my opinion. But because of the backlash, they had to take it down, and I am thankful."

She concluded by urging accountability from filmmakers. "Such filmmakers and producers should be held responsible when they create such content. Do not just use our names, as we do not have any power. Hold them accountable. I will be more careful and more strict moving forward. Thank you for the backlash."

In the last few days, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut, and Armaan Malik have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics.

A criminal complaint was also filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.