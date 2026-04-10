After 'Feminism F***ed Up Society' Remark, Nora Fatehi Says, 'People Missed The Context'

Actor Nora Fatehi has revisited her earlier remarks on feminism, clarifying that her statements were taken out of context.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh on her YouTube channel, Nora spoke about how clips from her 2024 interview were widely circulated without the full context.

"I had a podcast last year where we spoke about feminism and then certain small cuts come out on reels and TikTok, and they get blown up and people miss the context. What I advocate for is that, extremism is something that I am totally against," she said.

On Growing Up Without A 'Nuclear Family'

Nora also opened up about her upbringing and how it shaped her views. Raised by a single mother, she shared that she often felt the absence of a traditional family structure.

"I know how important it is to have the presence of two parents, whether it's a mom and a dad, or two moms or two dads, whatever it is but a nuclear family where you have the presence of two parents and security and a home and love, attention and discipline. I advocate for all of that," she said.

Reflecting on her childhood, she added, "I would have loved to be in a home with two parents because eventually, when you get older that excess emotional luggage and damage does spill over in your life as an adult and I would hate for us to live in a world where people don't care about nuclear families anymore."

Calls For 'Balance' Between Independence And Partnership

Explaining her stance further, Nora said she believes in a balanced approach where independence and shared responsibility coexist.

"I want us to advocate for balance, get your money, fulfil your dreams, work hard, create a foundation but, at the same time, let's create an environment where men are accountable, where men should step up, they should be responsible. I think we don't have that environment right now," she said.

She added, "We have created this environment that we are so independent we don't need you. Why can't we be independent, strong and still need you? Why can't you step up and we share, and we balance." She also said that men need to become allies and "they aren't so much right now."

What Nora Had Said Earlier

In her 2024 appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel, Nora's comments on feminism had sparked criticism online.

"This idea of I don't need anybody, feminism, I don't believe in this sh*t. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don't believe in people who think that's not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent."

She had also said, "They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer. Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband. We call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking. I call it the normal way of thinking. It's just that feminism f***** it up a little bit. We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great. I also advocate for women's rights, I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society."

On The Work Front

Nora Fatehi began her career in Bollywood with popular songs like Dilbar and Saki Saki, and has also appeared in films such as Madgaon Express and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

In 2025, she released her international single What Do I Know? featuring Shenseea, and also performed it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Also Read: Opinion | Fairweather Feminist? How Nora Fatehi, Who Once Rejected Feminism, Needs It Now